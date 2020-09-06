Mary Jane Beitman WinterAugust 25, 2020Fort Worth, TX - Mary Jane Beitman Winter, 1921 - 2020, passed away peacefully of natural causes Monday, August 25, 2020. She was 99, having lived a full and family centered life.A memorial celebration will be held at a later date due to the Covid 19 virus.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests be made to the Ninnie L. Baird Foundation, 301 Commerce Street, Suite 1790, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.She was born in New York to Bess and Arthur Beitman in 1921 and later moved with her family to San Diego which she remembered fondly. At age 10 her family moved to Fort Worth where Mary Jane lived the rest of her life. She is the granddaughter of Ninnie L. Baird, founder of Mrs. Baird's Bakery.Mary Jane attended Paschal High School, Baylor University and University of Texas and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. She married John W. Winter III in 1943 and was married for over 58 years until John's death in 2002. She raised four children and loved family vacation trips, boating and swimming with John and many friends at Eagle Mountain Lake and spending time at the beach with her family in Port Aransas. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and River Crest Country Club where she enjoyed playing bridge with her sister Eda Whitehead and close friends.She was active in Junior League charitable work and was a docent at the Kimbell Art Museum. She enjoyed hosting Van Cliburn contestants who practiced on her Steinway piano. She served on the Board of Directors of Mrs. Baird's Bakery with her sister Eda after the death of their mother, Bess. Mary Jane enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, especially Christmas celebrations that included her 11 grandchildren.Survivors include: daughter, Barbara Fillmore and her husband, Norman of Elbert, Colorado; daughter, Susan Winter of Monroe, Louisiana; son, Dr. John W. Winter IV and his wife, Joan of Dallas; daughter, Lisa Brooks and her husband, Glen of Ft. Worth. grandchildren, John Winter V, Melissa Winter Saatci, Anna Brooks Guajardo, David Brooks, Lisa Turpin Littleton, Dr. Corey Turpin, Chris Turpin, Candice Fillmore Weston, Gretchen Fillmore Almeida, Stephanie Fillmore, Ashley Fillmore and 19 great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank caregivers, Courtney with BrightStar Care and Molly, Michelle, and others with Home Instead for their kindness and compassion. We appreciate the caring Stayton nursing staff, aids and her doctor, Dr. Robert Kelly.