Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mary Jayne Shugart Naff FORT WORTH - Mary Jayne Shugart Naff passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 22, 2019, in the presence of her husband of 50 years and two of her children. All of her children and some of her grandchildren had been able to gather and shower her with love on Sunday. She was loved and respected by all those fortunate enough to know her. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Celebrating her life will take place at: 1 p.m. Saturday at Ridglea Christian Church. Jayne was born Dec. 23, 1931, to Herbert and Marie Shugart. She grew up on a small farm in Indiana and adopted the strong work ethic demonstrated by her parents. She was valedictorian of her high school class. Her family was not able to afford a college education for her. But Jayne did not allow that to stop her from pursuing her dreams. Jayne married and reared four children. While raising her family in Fort Worth, Texas, Jayne developed her skill with numbers and her knowledge of finance. With these skills and her innate compassion for and understanding of people, she became a favorite of the college students as a loan officer in the loan department at Texas Christian University for many years. During her years at TCU, Jayne, now a single mother, met and married Walter Naff, who was a professor at Brite Divinity School. Despite their mutual conviction never to marry again, true love won out. Following the TCU placement, she made many new friends and admirers as assistant VP of the Loan Operations at the Educational Employees Credit Union. Upon her retirement, she spent her life helping others through her work with the Kiwanis Key Club, the Prayer Shawl Ministry at her church, and through encouraging her children in all of their pursuits. Jayne has many "adopted" children who credit her with instilling in them the confidence to pursue their passions. Jayne lived to serve others. Jayne's blood ran purple; her loyalty to TCU never waned. She was an avid follower of all the Horned Frog sports teams. And she and her husband, Walter, eagerly attended theatre productions on the TCU campus whenever possible. Jayne was a woman of great faith in spite of any hardships she encountered throughout her life. She will be remembered for her unwavering love and compassion for others. Jayne made the world a better place through her very presence. Mary Jayne was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kay and Evelyn; and her first husband, Robert Wyatt. SURVIVORS: Left to mourn her passing but rejoice in memories of her are her husband of 50 years, Walter Naff; children, Becky Hoover, Steven Wyatt, Jim Wyatt and wife, Heather, and John Wyatt; stepchildren, Monza Naff, and wife, Sharon Ellison, and Debbie Dacus, and husband, Brent; nieces and nephews; Jayne always shared proudly that she also has 12 grandchildren, and their beloved spouses, and beloved great-grandchildren.

