Mary Jean Moore AZLE--Mary Jean Krukulski Moore, 73, of Azle, Texas, was called to her heavenly home Thursday, June 25, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mary was born July 24, 1946, in Fort Worth, Texas, and married to her blessed husband, Milton Moore, on Sept. 19, 1964. She was a member of Azle First Assembly of God in Azle, Texas. Mary worked for John Peter Smith Hospital for 15 years followed by 11 years at Wise County Hospital system processing Medicare invoices. Mary loved preparing meals for the masons at the Fort Worth Masonic Temple Julian Feild Lodge #908. She loved working in her yard and was a very creative individual. Above all, her greatest passion was being a wife of 55 years while being a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Bronis Krukulski; mother, Martha J. Salmon Krukulski; and a brother, Peter B. Krukulski. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 55 years, Milton L. Moore; daughter, Dorothy J. Moore Spencer; sons, Milton C. Moore and his wife, Karen Moore, Robert Moore and his wife, Dina Moore, Daniel Moore and his wife, Stormy Moore, Michael Moore and his wife, Dianna Moore; sisters, Sally Martin and husband, Travis Martin, Shirley Dreadin and husband, Sammy Dreadin, Martha "Martie" Krukulski; and brother, Jim D. Krukulski and wife, Debra Krukulski. Mary had the blessing to have enjoyed 12 grandkids and two great-grandkids.