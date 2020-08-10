1/1
Mary Jo McCone
Mary Jo McCone CROWLEY--Mary Jo McCone, 75, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Thursday July 30, 2020, in the mountains of Colorado. Mary Jo was born Jan. 5, 1945, in El Paso, Texas, to Ed and Jean Engstrom. She was a beloved elementary teacher for 31 years. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Tom McCone of Crowley; son, Greg and wife, Tonja McCone, of Huntsville, Ark.; son, Brad and wife, Michelle McCone, of Crowley; daughter, Sharla and husband, Steven Hays, of Mansfield, Texas; as well as eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; several siblings, nieces, nephews, and close friends. FUNERAL: Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2020.
