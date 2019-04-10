Mary Joan Whitley WATAUGA--Mary Joan Whitley of Watauga, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 North Davis Drive in Arlington, with graveside service following at 3 p.m. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Mrs. Whitley was born Mary Joan Allen in Sherman, Texas, on Jan. 3, 1938. She graduated from Texas Technical College in 1960 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting. After working as an accountant in Lubbock and Dallas, Mrs. Whitley married Bobby Dean Whitley on March 23, 1975. In 1979, Mrs. Whitley moved to Watauga and worked as an accountant and real estate agent. Mrs. Whitley was a fiercely independent woman who loved cats. She was an outgoing woman who loved to talk to and help people. She loved politics and was a devoted supporter of the Republican Party. She was always dressed elegantly and loved shopping and being out and about. Mrs. Whitley was predeceased by her father, Clyde Allen, and mother, Josie Frances Allen. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Samuel Earl Whitley of Katy, Texas.



