Mary Josephine Meno
August 31, 1930 - December 1, 2020
Flower Mound, Texas - Mary Josephine Meno passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after 90 wonderful years with us. At the time of her passing, Mary was a resident at The Oaks of Flower Mound, where she resided for the past several years with her trusty companion Macy.
Mary was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 31, 1930, the daughter of Dr. John and Evelyn Johnston. Mary enjoyed a wonderful childhood along with her younger twin siblings Diane and William. Mary graduated from The Liggett School, and enjoyed summers spent at the Detroit Golf Club where she was an avid swimmer and diver. Shortly after her 18 th birthday she drew the attention of Frederick John Meno, III and the two would spend the better part of the next seven decades together. After attending Western College in Oxford, Ohio, Mary and Fred were married and remained so for 64 years, until his passing in 2016. Mary and Fred were quite the team, and were avid sailors in the Interlake and Flying Scot class of one design sailboats, winning several National Championships together. To this day the championship trophy for the Flying Scot Midwinter Regatta bears Mary's name.
Together Mary and Fred raised two wonderful children, Fred, IV and Debbie. Mary raised her children in Columbus, OH where she spent time volunteering for the March of Dimes, in addition to sailing and serving as Fred's faithful co-pilot in their travels around the country after Fred obtained his private pilot's license. The family later moved to Houston, TX, and then to Pennington, NJ. While in Pennington, Mary was a Volunteer Coordinator at Princeton Hospital, and an avid bowler in the Wednesday morning ladies league at Curtis Lanes.
Mary and Fred retired to Panama City Beach, FL in 1988, where they enjoyed the warm sun and gulf breezes and were active members at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club. It was there that Mary most enjoyed the greatest role of her life, Grandmother to her four pride and joys, Madison and Natalie Meno, and Kyle and Caitlin Hoagland. School breaks and summer vacations were busy times for Mary as she spoiled her grandkids rotten! Homemade snickerdoodle, lemon rolls and an endless supply of Capri Suns were always on hand.
Mary and Fred later moved to Conroe, TX, and then to Southlake, TX. Following Fred's passing Mary moved to Flower Mound, TX. Mary is predeceased by her parents and siblings, as well as her beloved husband, and sadly by her faithful companion Macy, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen. She reluctantly leaves behind her loving children and their spouses, Frederick John Meno, IV and Monica Meno (nee Lewis) of Fort Worth, TX and Edward and Deborah Hoagland of Northlake, TX as well as her beautiful grandchildren.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Home, 3550 Firewheel Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028, with interment to follow at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a memorial donation in Mary's name be made to Mercy Hospice, 2281 Olympia Drive, Suite 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 (http://mercyhospicetx.com/
).