Mary Josephine Terry Brown JOSHUA--Mary Josephine Terry Brown, 97, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home in Joshua, Texas. She died as she lived: peacefully, graciously, and surrounded by the people she loved. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home in Joshua, Texas. Condolences will be received on Mary Jo's memorial webpage.___ MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you may honor her love of children with a donation to at https://www.stjude.org/donate Born in Hearne, Texas, on Sept. 16, 1922, to Charles B. and Pearl Seigler Terry, Mary moved with her family to Houston, where she graduated as the valedictorian of Jefferson Davis High School in 1940. Her awards included the Washington University Alumni Medal of Excellence, The American Legion's School Award for Excellence, Scholarship, Character, Loyalty, Courage and Service, and a scholarship to study chemistry at Washington University. Graced by beauty as well as brains, her high school yearbook features her as "The Sweetest Smile in Jefferson High." In 1945, Mary Jo married Walter J. Brown, a lively-minded Army Air Corps navigator from New York City who remembered her phone number when he returned from World War II. After the war, Walter continued his career in the military as an Air Force pilot, and as a military wife living in eight states and three countries, Mary Jo raised a family of seven children. In every locale she created a home atmosphere that nurtured profound educational and personal growth. She was remarkably skilled at recognizing and fostering individuality, and her subtle guidance was instrumental in steering her children toward multi-faceted, productive lives. In the words of her grandson, Patrick Robbins, "...words are insufficient to capture the overwhelming wonder squeezed into her existence," because her depth of character, intrinsic kindness, loving generosity and quiet strength defy description. Everything and everyone she touched deepened, expanded, flourished, and thrived. She was more than beautiful; all of her children and most people who knew her describe her as the loveliest woman they've ever known. Mary Jo Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Brown Sr.; sister, Marjory Kilgore; twin brothers, William and Charles Terry; three grandsons, Bryan Brown, Benjamin Brown, and Cory Leigh Dardenne; and one great-grandson, Hurley Brown Faulkenberry. SURVIVORS: Her survivors include her seven children and their spouses: JoAnn Benoy and husband Lee of South Carolina; Walter J. Brown Jr. and wife Kathy Justice of California; John M. Brown and wife Patricia of Oklahoma; Terry S. Brown of Texas; Marilyn Dardenne of Texas; Jeanne Dininger of Texas; and Matthew B. Brown and wife Cindy of Texas. Her legacy continues in 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019