Mary Kate Hailey KEENE--Mary Kate Hailey, 92, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Kate was born to Claude and Frankene Cannon Taylor of Crystal Springs, Miss., on Nov. 11, 1926. As a devoted wife and mother, she provided a pleasant home, wonderful meals, was an excellent seamstress and laughed at all our jokes. Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; son, Bob Hailey Jr.; and grandson, T.J. Creed. SURVIVORS: She will be missed by her daughters, Beverly Wilson, Celeste Ste. Marie and Dee Ann Creed Bennett; daughter-in-law, Marda Hailey; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019