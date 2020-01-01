Home

Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Mary Katherine Chaffin-Eppes Obituary
Mary Katherine Chaffin-Eppes MANSFIELD--Mary Katherine Ross Chaffin-Eppes peacefully passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Mansfield, Texas, at the age of 92. VISITATION: 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment follows at 11 a.m. in Moore Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue group of your choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-tx/mary-chaffin-eppes-8977198 Mary was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Dallas, Texas, to W.A. "Jim" and Flora Ross. Mary retired from the Dallas County Coroner's Office, after serving for many years for Dr. Stone. Everyone around Mary knew that she was full of life, love and laughter and always "Let Her Light Shine." Mary and Lewis loved to travel both domestically and internationally, and they never met a stranger. They were members and greeters of Fielder Road Baptist Church for many years and also enjoyed square dancing with the Levis and Lace Square Dance Group, where one could find her sipping a Dr Pepper at the table between the dances. Mary was preceded in death by Gail Maureen Chaffin (daughter), Homer Glen Chaffin (husband), Lewis Dean Eppes (husband), parents and grandparents, including, hero, Captain Tom Ross, Dallas Fire Department LOD. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, Mark Chaffin (Mana); grandsons, Christopher Lee (Olesya) and Zachary Chaffin (Kyla); great-grandson, Conner Chaffin; and great-granddaughters, Alexandra Sarah Lee (Sasha) and Allison Katherine Lee ("Allie" aka "Baby Kati").
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020
