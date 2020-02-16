Home

Mary Katherine Clayton FORT WORTH--Mary K. "Kakie" Clayton, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m Sunday at Greenwood. Kakie was married in 1956 to James R. Clayton who passed away in April 2001. She ended her working career at Bell Helicopter. She was an avid sports fan and was passionate about the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Kakie was preceded in death by her husband; and sisters, Guinn Lupton and Patsy Kavanaugh. SURVIVORS: Children, Rodney Clayton and wife, Sue, and Shelia Henderson and husband, Robert; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
