|
|
Mary Katherine Mayhorn FORT WORTH--Mary Katherine Mayhorn, 89, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Viewing: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Both at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. SURVIVORS: Mary leaves to cherish her memories, children, Patricia Osei, Oma Mayhorn, William Mayhorn Jr. (Roquel), Katherine Mayhorn and Carolyn Mayhorn; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Otis and Johnny; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 9, 2019