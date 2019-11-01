|
Mary Foster FORT WORTH -- Mary Katheryn (Kaki) Foster, 89, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Memorial Service: 3 p.m. on November 1, 2019 at Ridglea Presbyterian Church. MEMORIALS: Ridglea Presbyterian Music Ministry or . She was born in Wewoka, Okla. on July 12, 1930. She was married to H. Wayne Foster on May 19, 1952 in Little Rock, Ark. Kaki had a career in education for FWISD. She was an Elder & Deacon in Presbyterian Church and had a passion for children, reading and music. Preceded in death by her husband, H. Wayne Foster. SURVIVORS: Son, Martin W. Foster (Galit); daughter, Mary Hanson; granddaughters, Heather Foster (Mike), Allison Cleworth (Martin), Briony Thompson (Blaine), and Melina Keating (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Adrian Cleworth Fuller, Aspen Cleworth, Lauren and Amelia Keating and Asher Thompson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019