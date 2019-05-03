Mary Kathleen Croslin Smith GRAPEVINE -- Mary Kathleen Croslin Smith, a beloved mother, wife, friend, and homemaker, joined her husband, B. Don Smith, her brother and sister-in-law, James W. and Shirley Croslin, and her parents, Winston D. and Mary Lucile Croslin in Heaven on Sunday, April 28 after a hospital stay. She was 82 years old. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Rehoboth Cemetery, Harris Road and Cooper Street, Arlington. Mary was born November 25, 1936 in Fort Worth, Texas into a loving newspaper family. Her father was head artist and editorial cartoonist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for over 40 years. Mary grew up in Fort Worth and lived an "ideal" childhood as she often described it. She attended Paschal High School and later graduated with honors from Texas Christian University. A longtime resident of Arlington, Mary greatly enjoyed gardening, music, raising her children, and participating in their school activities. In later years, Mary and Don moved from Arlington to Montgomery County on Lake Conroe. SURVIVORS: her children, Marianna Smith Bond and Bryan Croslin Smith; son-in-law, Terry A. Bond; grandchildren, Christina E. Bond and Travis A. Bond; great-granddaughter, Camille Bond; niece, Laura Croslin Witcher; nephew, John W. Croslin (Angie); and four grandnieces Clair, Elise, Meredith, and Olivia; as well as treasured friends.



