Mary Kathleen Hall BEDFORD--Mary Kathleen Hall, 89, passed away at home on Friday, July 19, 2019, with her family by her side. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St Michael Catholic Church. Visitation and Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Joseph Cunningham and William Patrick Cunningham; husband, Harold Neal Hall; and her son, Michael Glen. Mary Kathleen Cunningham Hall was born in Oakland, Calif., May 3, 1930, to parents, William Joseph Cunningham of Kilkeel, County Down, now Northern Ireland, and Kathleen Anne Wright of Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, England, UK. She attended St. Cyril's Elementary, graduated St. Elizabeth's Catholic High School, and received a registered nurse's degree from Providence College of Nursing in Oakland. She served at Letterman Army Hospital at The Presidio in San Francisco, Calif. While living on Lombard Street, she cavorted under the sway of big bands at Top of the Mark Bar. Earning enough money to travel across Europe, she met her future husband, Harold Neil Hall, in Barcelona, Spain. Moving to Fort Worth, Texas, they had two sons, David Wayne and Michael Glen, and three daughters, Vivian Ann, Leah Teresa, and Mary Lou. The family moved to a home built by Harold on five acres in Bedford, Texas, in the mid-1960s. After raising her children, she returned to nursing in the newborn nursery at Harris H-E-B Hospital in Bedford. She participated in bowling leagues, senior competitive tennis, and had a keen interest in collecting Hummel figurines and antique egg cups. Keeping her Catholic faith close, she attend all available Masses. But, most of all, she loved animals of all sorts, feeding them at her backdoor like a modern-day St. Francis. Her dogs were her dear love, including Buttons & Bows, Candy, Christina, and, most recently, Molly, whom was faithfully at her feet as she flew from this nest to the next. She was universally loved and will be sorely missed. Her compassion and patience toward her family will be an eternal beacon for anyone with eyes. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, David Wayne Hall; her daughters, Vivian Ann Hall Haile, Leah Teresa Hall Johnson, and Mary Lou Hall Stiller Skelton; grandchildren, Daniel Hall, Erin HallKlapprodt, Melissa Hall, Sarah Hall, Hannah Hall, Randall Rodriquez, Ian Haile, Patrick Haile, Isaac Joseph Johnson, Levi William Johnson, Michael Stiller, and Theresa Stiller Lipinski; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and in-laws (not to mention Mollie the dog and many raccoons and opossums she befriended).



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019