Mary Kathleen Stetson ARLINGTON--Following a prolonged illness, Mary Kathleen Stetson passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was 80. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Mary Kathleen was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa. Her parents were Alvin Anthony Jaeger and Mary Kathleen Jaeger (nee Edwards). Mary grew up in Houston, where she later attended Rice University and met her future husband, Cloyce Leroy Stetson Jr. After graduating with a B.A. in Mathematics, she and Cloyce were married Aug. 4, 1962. In the early years of their marriage, Mary and Cloyce lived in Galveston, while Cloyce attended UTMB Galveston, before moving to Dallas for several years. Next, the growing family moved to Frankfurt and Worms, Germany, while Cloyce served in the Army. They later moved back to Arlington where they raised their family. Mary worked at Lamar High School teaching math for a number of years, before retiring. She was active at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, where she enjoyed playing bingo and crocheting blankets for the elderly and newborns. Mary loved gardening, crossword puzzles, mystery novels, card games and Boggle. She was an accomplished cook: her fried chicken, homemade pizza, and chocolate cakes were heavenly. Mary Stetson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three siblings, John, Joan (Nita), and Tom. SURVIVORS: Mary Stetson is survived by her children, Maura, Cloyce, Sharon, Susan, and Steven; her sisters, Claudia, Elizabeth, and Claire; her brother, Will; and her grandchildren, Kellen, Victoria, Cloyce, Andrew, Virginia, Sophia, Vivian, Hadley, and Royal. She will be missed.



