Mary Lois Howard FORT WORTH -- Mary Lois Hall Howard, age 86, beloved mother, sister and grandmother answered her Heavenly Father's call on Sunday, February 3, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. at The New Rising Star Baptist Church, 5000 Wichita Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76119 with the burial on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the Veteran's Cemetery-Dallas. Public Viewing: 12 to 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8 at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Dirs. Family Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 at the funeral home. Remarks and expressions by guests welcomed. SURVIVORS: sons, Rickey (Barbara) and Randle (Isolina); four grandchildren; "Sister" also leaves a brother Archie (Claire); two sisters, Pearlie B. and M. Inez (Charles).
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2019