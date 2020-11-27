Mary Lou Jernigan

October 4, 1923 - November 23, 2020

North Richland Hills , Texas - Mary Lou Jernigan, age 97, formerly of Riverside, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 in Fort Worth. She was born on October 4, 1923 in Irving, Texas to the late Maude (Lunsford) and Ernest Louis Bennett. Mary Lou was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and was a homemaker for many years. She also was a bookkeeper for her husband's family owned business, Auto Color Co. of Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lawrence W. Jernigan, Sr., and her sister, Evelyn Peveto. She is survived by her son, Lawrence W. Jernigan, Jr. and his wife, Rita; daughter, Lou Ann Jernigan Jones and her husband, Terry; grandson, Justin Jernigan and his wife, Jessica; with two great grandchildren, Jay Lawrence Jernigan and Jax Jernigan; brother, Donald Bennett; nieces, Susan Symons, Becky Ballinger, Wendy Bennett, and nephew, Ricky Bennett; extended family members and a host of friends.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Tarrant County Food Bank.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store