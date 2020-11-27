1/1
Mary Lou Jernigan
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Jernigan
October 4, 1923 - November 23, 2020
North Richland Hills , Texas - Mary Lou Jernigan, age 97, formerly of Riverside, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 in Fort Worth. She was born on October 4, 1923 in Irving, Texas to the late Maude (Lunsford) and Ernest Louis Bennett. Mary Lou was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and was a homemaker for many years. She also was a bookkeeper for her husband's family owned business, Auto Color Co. of Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lawrence W. Jernigan, Sr., and her sister, Evelyn Peveto. She is survived by her son, Lawrence W. Jernigan, Jr. and his wife, Rita; daughter, Lou Ann Jernigan Jones and her husband, Terry; grandson, Justin Jernigan and his wife, Jessica; with two great grandchildren, Jay Lawrence Jernigan and Jax Jernigan; brother, Donald Bennett; nieces, Susan Symons, Becky Ballinger, Wendy Bennett, and nephew, Ricky Bennett; extended family members and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Tarrant County Food Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
517 N Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 838-2336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved