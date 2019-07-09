Mary Lou Kelly FORT WORTH--On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Mary Lou Kelly passed away peacefully at the age of 85. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Trinity Episcopal Church, 3401 Bellaire Drive, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: Mary Lou asked that donations be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, in lieu of flowers. Mary Lou was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Seguin, Texas, to Alexander and Inez Hooper Gregg. She received her certification in medical technology in 1952 from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and her Bachelor's degree in Biology in 1954 from Southwest Texas State University. She worked as a medical technologist in hematology in clinical laboratories for 10 years, later receiving her Master's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1981 and serving for a decade as an instructor in phlebotomy at Tarrant County Junior College. Later in life, she had an almost 30-year career as a real estate agent. Mary Lou had a lifelong passion for the arts and commitment to volunteer and service work. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Episcopal Church Altar Guild, Fort Worth Symphony League, and Tarrant County Child Protective Services Board for decades as well as serving for many years as a docent at the Kimball Art Museum and coordinator of donations to the Presbyterian Night Shelter of Fort Worth. She will be remembered by friends and family for her loyalty and devotion to the causes and the people close to her heart. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Alexander; mother, Inez; and siblings, Bruce, Mildred, Steven, and DeWitt. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, David, Laura, and Joan; and her grandchildren, Chad, Lauren, Kayla, and Molly. KELLERS' OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-993-6382 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on July 9, 2019