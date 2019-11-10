Home

Thompson's Harveson & Cole
Mary Lou Muller Obituary
Mary Lou Muller FORT WORTH--Mary Lou Muller died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, while her son, Jesse, held her hand. ROSARY: 9 a.m. Monday followed by visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mary Lou Ramos was born April 28, 1954, in Fort Worth to Jesse and Josephine Cavazos Ramos. She was a 1972 graduate of Diamond Hill High School. Mary loved all animals and was a veterinary assistant at Richland Animal Hospital for 20 years. She was also known for her collection of frogs and elephants. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, James, and is survived by her son, Jesse Ramosmuller and his wife, Melanie, grandchildren, Emily Bushbaum, Kayla Ramosmuller, Jeffrey Houk, and Timmy Bonilla; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Ryan Bushbaum; and sisters, Isabel Ramos, Felicia Smithhart, Anna Cavazos, Connie Johnson and Sallie Ramos.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019
