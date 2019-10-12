|
Mary Lou Nabors Parten NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Mary Lou Nabors Parten, 89, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Lou retired from UPRC (formerly Champlin Petroleum Company) in 1988. She was a member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church, a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, and a former member of the Fort Worth Desk and Derrick Club. Lou was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; daughter, Linda Lou Green Graves; grandson, Clint Green; and her husband of 24 years, Billy D. Parten. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Nancy Burney and husband, Frank; son, Andy Nabors; granddaughter, Lacy Starr; grandsons, Greg Burney and wife, Stefanie, Michael Burney and Andrew Nabors; four great-grandsons; three great-granddaughters; stepdaughter, Sue Kramer; stepgrandaughter, Daphne Hill and husband, Jeff; and many other extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019