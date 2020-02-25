|
Mary Lou Pruitt FORT WORTH--Mary Lou Pruitt, 94, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at a local retirement center. FUNERAL: A family service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 11819 Interstate 35 South, Austin. Interment: Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Cook Children's Medical Center Fund-Hematology Oncology, 801 Seventh Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104. Mary Lou was born Sept. 21, 1925, in Fort Bayard, N.M., the daughter of Marvin Albert and Fairy Cavin Currie. She attended college at Texas Woman's University, Denton. Mary Lou married Victor Claude Pruitt on Aug. 16, 1948, and remained married to him until his death on Feb. 17, 2004. She was an Air Force wife and was active in the American Red Cross. She initially was employed with Humble Oil and Refinery in Baytown, Texas. Mary Lou was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, a former member of St. Albans Episcopal Church in Austin and a past member of the Onion Creek Woman's Golf Association. She also volunteered her time at numerous children's hospitals. Mary Lou enjoyed golf, bridge and spending time with her grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Rebecca Pruitt of Atlanta, Ga.; son, Christopher J. Pruitt and wife, Terry, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Mary Caroline Pruitt, Elizabeth Wynn Pruitt, Kirsten Leigh Pruitt, Victor Alexander Maxwell and Christopher Randall Maxwell; brother-in-law, Kenneth Ray Pruitt of Burnet; sister-in-law, Joanne Pruitt Koehn of Milwaukee, Wis.; sister-in-law, Amy Currie of Baytown, Texas; and sister-in-law, Martha Currie of Crosby, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020