Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Pruitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Pruitt Obituary
Mary Lou Pruitt FORT WORTH--Mary Lou Pruitt, 94, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at a local retirement center. FUNERAL: A family service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 11819 Interstate 35 South, Austin. Interment: Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Cook Children's Medical Center Fund-Hematology Oncology, 801 Seventh Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104. Mary Lou was born Sept. 21, 1925, in Fort Bayard, N.M., the daughter of Marvin Albert and Fairy Cavin Currie. She attended college at Texas Woman's University, Denton. Mary Lou married Victor Claude Pruitt on Aug. 16, 1948, and remained married to him until his death on Feb. 17, 2004. She was an Air Force wife and was active in the American Red Cross. She initially was employed with Humble Oil and Refinery in Baytown, Texas. Mary Lou was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, a former member of St. Albans Episcopal Church in Austin and a past member of the Onion Creek Woman's Golf Association. She also volunteered her time at numerous children's hospitals. Mary Lou enjoyed golf, bridge and spending time with her grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Rebecca Pruitt of Atlanta, Ga.; son, Christopher J. Pruitt and wife, Terry, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Mary Caroline Pruitt, Elizabeth Wynn Pruitt, Kirsten Leigh Pruitt, Victor Alexander Maxwell and Christopher Randall Maxwell; brother-in-law, Kenneth Ray Pruitt of Burnet; sister-in-law, Joanne Pruitt Koehn of Milwaukee, Wis.; sister-in-law, Amy Currie of Baytown, Texas; and sister-in-law, Martha Currie of Crosby, Texas.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -