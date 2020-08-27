1/1
Mary Lou Reddick
Mary Lou Reddick FORT WORTH -- Mary Lou Reddick, 96, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m., Sat., Aug. 29, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: Friends are invited to call between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Mary Lou Reddick Public Library, Children's Programs, City of Lake Worth, 3805 Adam Grubb, Lake Worth, Texas 76135. Mary Lou was born in Fort Worth. Her family moved to Lake Worth when she was two years old. She attended Lake Worth Schools, graduating in 1940. She was a member of Lake Worth United Methodist Church (now Lighthouse Fellowship) since 1939, and was active in the Lake Worth and River Oaks Lions Clubs, Northwest Chamber of Commerce, Lake Worth Area Historical Society, Lake Worth Senior Citizens and volunteered and served on the Board at the Northside Inter-Community Agency. In 1967, she began her career as Library Director for the City of Lake Worth Public Library. After retiring in 1993, Mary Lou was honored by the City of Lake Worth when they named the new library after her. Over the years she received many awards from the City of Lake Worth, Lions Clubs, and Northwest Chamber of Commerce. The family would like to express a "special thanks" to the staff at Brookdale Westover Hills, Clare Bridge Memory Center and Brookdale Hospice for the excellent care they provided to her. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Mike and Louise Girard; by her husband, Roger, and son-in-law, Al Smith. SURVIVORS: Her Daughter, Karen Smith; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
