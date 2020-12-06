Mary Lou Saxon Jobes

July 15, 1933 - December 3, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Mary Lou Saxon Jobes passed away suddenly but peacefully on December 3rd, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mary Lou was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 15, 1933, the daughter of Alice Louise Phillips and Samuel Millerman Saxon. Mary Lou lived with her mother and grandmother, across the street from her great aunt, where she spent hours playing as a little girl and where Christmas dinners were always hosted. As a child she rode the train to Austin in the summers to spend time with her father.

Mary Lou graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951. She attended San Antonio College from 1951-52 and The University of Texas, Austin 1952-54, resided in the Scottish Rite Dorm and majored in Home Economics/Child Development.

On July 13, 1954 she married William Paul Jobes at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in San Antonio. The young newlyweds lived in El Paso while Bill was in the Army. After several moves, the happy couple settled in Fort Worth in 1958 and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Mary Lou worked as a secretary for various department stores and state institutions between 1951 and 1956. December of that year their first child Thomas Anthony was born. After years as a homemaker and mother of five children, Mary Lou returned to the workforce as a U.S. Bureau of the Census field interviewer, map maker, trainer and field office supervisor from 1975-90.

Passionate about the arts, symphony and theater, Mary Lou devoted thousands of hours as a volunteer at Bass Hall. As an active member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, decades of volunteerism and devotion to her community she was beloved by all who knew her.

Mary Lou is predeceased by her parents, brothers Tom and Sammy Saxon, and survived by her husband William Paul, children Thomas (Carole), Nancy (Skip), Ellen, Mary (Randy), Mike (Toni), brothers Mason Phillips and Bill Saxon (Betty), grandchildren Christina and Kevin Wils and Alison and Brian Jobes.

The funeral will take place on December 11th, further details can be found on website of St. Andrew's Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for memorial donations to be made in Mary Lou's name to St. Andrew's Catholic Church or the Tarrant Area Food Bank.





