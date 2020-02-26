|
Mary Lou Stults GRANBURY--Mary Lou Stults, 76, of Granbury passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 304 East Rucker St. at North Brazos next to Lambert Branch Park. Bring your own chair. Mary Lou was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Marshall and Lema Hogue. She married Doug Stults on June 12, 1982, at the Livestock Exchange Building in Fort Worth. Family was so important to her, and she cherished time spent with them. Mary Lou worked in sales and co-owned Doug Stults Concrete. She thoroughly enjoyed interacting with people. Mary Lou was an ordained minister of the Gospel. She touched so many people in positive ways and was always working for the Lord. She was an active member of Eagle Mountain Church in Newark, Texas. Mary Lou liked golfing, fishing with her husband and brother in Colorado, and shopping. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. SURVIVORS: Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Doug Stults; daughter, Melody Bishop; sons, J.D. Stults and wife, Cheron, and Danny Stults and wife, Shelly; stepdaughter, Brandi Stults; grandchildren, Cody and Jennifer Rogers, J. B. and Mikayla Osborn, Cortland and Easton Stults, and Chance Stults; great-grandchildren, Maddie Rogers, and Lane and Colt Osborn; brother, Charlie Hogue and his wife, Edna; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020