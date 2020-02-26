Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stults
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Stults

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Stults Obituary
Mary Lou Stults GRANBURY--Mary Lou Stults, 76, of Granbury passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 304 East Rucker St. at North Brazos next to Lambert Branch Park. Bring your own chair. Mary Lou was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Marshall and Lema Hogue. She married Doug Stults on June 12, 1982, at the Livestock Exchange Building in Fort Worth. Family was so important to her, and she cherished time spent with them. Mary Lou worked in sales and co-owned Doug Stults Concrete. She thoroughly enjoyed interacting with people. Mary Lou was an ordained minister of the Gospel. She touched so many people in positive ways and was always working for the Lord. She was an active member of Eagle Mountain Church in Newark, Texas. Mary Lou liked golfing, fishing with her husband and brother in Colorado, and shopping. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. SURVIVORS: Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Doug Stults; daughter, Melody Bishop; sons, J.D. Stults and wife, Cheron, and Danny Stults and wife, Shelly; stepdaughter, Brandi Stults; grandchildren, Cody and Jennifer Rogers, J. B. and Mikayla Osborn, Cortland and Easton Stults, and Chance Stults; great-grandchildren, Maddie Rogers, and Lane and Colt Osborn; brother, Charlie Hogue and his wife, Edna; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -