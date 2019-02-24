Mary Lou Tate FORT WORTH -- Mary Lou Tate passed away on February 20, 2019. SERVICE: Wednesday at 3pm at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Visitation: Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Mary was born in Lipan, Texas on September 20, 1926 to Henry Mahlon and Lena Mae Sublett. She obtained a B.A. in English from T.C.U., as well as a Masters in Administration and a Masters in Counseling there. Mary had a thirty-seven year career as an educator, serving as an English teacher in Huckabay and Lake Worth. She was a counselor at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth I.S.D. And Assistant Principal in Fort Worth I.S.D. at Diamond Hill Jarvis and Carter Riverside High School. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was a founding member of Altamesa Church of Christ. After retirement, she volunteered at Harris Methodist Southwest Hospital for eighteen years, serving as chairman of the committee to organize the Auxiliary and was the first full term president of the Auxiliary. As well, she enjoyed keeping up with former students, whom she counted as family, collecting dolls, and gardening. Mary was so loved and will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Foster's Home for Children, 1779 N. Graham Street, Stephenville, TX 76401. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Eugene Tate, parents, Lena Mae and Henry Mahlon Sublett, as well as sister, Patsy Mae Edwards, and brother Charles Derwin Sublett. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Pat Mahlon Sublett, as well as children, Jena Daniels and husband Larry, Mahlon Tate and wife Melanie, and Melissa Lou Brown. She had four grandchildren, Scott Daniels, Kristen Daniels, Ashley Flowers, and Maggie Whitt. Great grandchildren include Everett Flowers, Henry Whitt, Eli Flowers, Camille Whitt, and Emory Flowers.



