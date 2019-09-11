Home

Mary Louise Cole Munsch


1929 - 2019
Mary Louise Cole Munsch Obituary
Mary Louise Cole Munsch FORT WORTH--Mary Louise Cole Munsch passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2019. Mrs. Munsch was 90. SERVICE: A service of prayer and remembrance will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper. Born in Fort Worth on Feb. 15, 1929, Mary was the daughter of Louis Milton and Lillie Ahrens Cole. She was a longtime Episcopalian, attending St. Timothy's and St. Christopher's parishes. She also attended All Saints while working there. Her working career also included the Tarrant County Records Division and the Botanic Garden. Mary was a lifelong learner who loved to read. Her thirst for knowledge was never satisfied, attending classes at Tarrant County Junior College. She was a member of the "Greatest Generation," having lived through the Depression and World War II. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Louis Milton Cole Jr. and Raymond Keller Cole. SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughter, Drue Munsch Brown and her husband, David, of Brownsville, Mary is survived by her sons, Thomas L. Munsch and John Munsch and his wife of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Rachel and Brandon Farrar of Covington, La., Jeffrey and Amber Brown of Brownsville, and Alan Jeffrey Munsch of Omaha, Neb.; and great-grandmother of Natalie Farrar.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019
