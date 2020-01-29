|
|
Mary Louise Michie FORT WORTH--Mary Louise Michie, 106, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Mausoleum. Mary was born Aug. 12, 1913, in Tulsa, Okla. She married John M. Michie Jr. in Tulsa and moved to Fort Worth in August of 1953. They had twins, John Marcus Michie III and Marcia Louise Michie. Mary Louise was president of the Woman's Club of Fort Worth, the Garden Club of Fort Worth, Texas Garden Club and the National Garden Clubs, as well as numerous other local organizations. Mary was preceded in death by her husband in 1995. SURVIVORS: Son, John M. Michie and wife, Susan Michie; daughter, Marcia M. Serafin and husband, Henry A. Serafin II; grandchildren, Allison Serafin and Henry Anthony Serafin III and wife, Annie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020