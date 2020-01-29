Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
More Obituaries for Mary Michie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Michie

Mary Louise Michie Obituary
Mary Louise Michie FORT WORTH--Mary Louise Michie, 106, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Mausoleum. Mary was born Aug. 12, 1913, in Tulsa, Okla. She married John M. Michie Jr. in Tulsa and moved to Fort Worth in August of 1953. They had twins, John Marcus Michie III and Marcia Louise Michie. Mary Louise was president of the Woman's Club of Fort Worth, the Garden Club of Fort Worth, Texas Garden Club and the National Garden Clubs, as well as numerous other local organizations. Mary was preceded in death by her husband in 1995. SURVIVORS: Son, John M. Michie and wife, Susan Michie; daughter, Marcia M. Serafin and husband, Henry A. Serafin II; grandchildren, Allison Serafin and Henry Anthony Serafin III and wife, Annie.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020
