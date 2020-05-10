Mary M. Wiebe Martin
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M Wiebe Martin ARLINGTON--Mary M Wiebe Martin was born in Minneapolis to Violet Fratzke and Jacob Wiebe on July 3, 1935 and died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home in Arlington, Texas. Mary grew up in the Robbinsdale area of Minneapolis, where she met Duane R "DR" Martin. They married May 28, 1957, and moved to Arlington in 1965 when DR began teaching at Arlington State College (now UTA). Mary supported her husband and family as a telephone operator, market researcher, and homemaker, among other jobs. She was a staunch advocate of civil liberties and the main point of contact for the DFW chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union in the 1960s and 1970s. In later years, she thoroughly enjoyed traveling with family across North America and much of the Western hemisphere, and adventures such as swimming with dolphins, helicoptering to glaciers, and hot air ballooning ("don't you dare tell your dad!"). Mary was preceded in death by DR, her husband of 57 years; her brother, Roger Wiebe; and her parents. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Layni (Doug) Craver, Lisa (Michel) Smyth, and Nina (Geina) Turner; granddaughter, Christina (Jack) Smyth; grandsons, James Craver and Thomas Smyth; beloved sister, Geri Peach of Minneapolis; a host of nieces and nephews; sister, Vi (Ed) Froese of Abbotsford, B.C.; close friends Irma Morris and Genie Chambers; and her loving canine companion, Chloe. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Pending. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice of Texas (www.chot.org/donate) or Barkleyworld (www.barkleyworld.com/donations). All donations to the latter in Mary's name will be directed to the care of senior dogs like Chloe to help match them with senior human companions.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved