Mary M Wiebe Martin ARLINGTON--Mary M Wiebe Martin was born in Minneapolis to Violet Fratzke and Jacob Wiebe on July 3, 1935 and died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home in Arlington, Texas. Mary grew up in the Robbinsdale area of Minneapolis, where she met Duane R "DR" Martin. They married May 28, 1957, and moved to Arlington in 1965 when DR began teaching at Arlington State College (now UTA). Mary supported her husband and family as a telephone operator, market researcher, and homemaker, among other jobs. She was a staunch advocate of civil liberties and the main point of contact for the DFW chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union in the 1960s and 1970s. In later years, she thoroughly enjoyed traveling with family across North America and much of the Western hemisphere, and adventures such as swimming with dolphins, helicoptering to glaciers, and hot air ballooning ("don't you dare tell your dad!"). Mary was preceded in death by DR, her husband of 57 years; her brother, Roger Wiebe; and her parents. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Layni (Doug) Craver, Lisa (Michel) Smyth, and Nina (Geina) Turner; granddaughter, Christina (Jack) Smyth; grandsons, James Craver and Thomas Smyth; beloved sister, Geri Peach of Minneapolis; a host of nieces and nephews; sister, Vi (Ed) Froese of Abbotsford, B.C.; close friends Irma Morris and Genie Chambers; and her loving canine companion, Chloe. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Pending. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice of Texas (www.chot.org/donate) or Barkleyworld (www.barkleyworld.com/donations). All donations to the latter in Mary's name will be directed to the care of senior dogs like Chloe to help match them with senior human companions.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.