Mary Margaret Sample Scott MANSFIELD -- Mary Margaret Sample Scott passed away June 24, 2019, at age 85 at home in Mansfield, Texas. Born October 4, 1933, in Spur, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Clara Zachry Sample. Mary Margaret grew up in Pecos, Texas with her sister Sara Catherine (Hess) who preceded her in death on April 16, 1980. She attended high school at Loretta Academy in El Paso, Texas, and then graduated from Pecos High School in Pecos, Texas. Mary Margaret attended Gulf Park College for Women in Gulfport, Miss., for a year, and then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where she earned her Bachelor's degree and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. She completed her Master's degree in Education at the University of Texas at El Paso and became a distinguished educator for many years in Reeves and El Paso Counties. Mary Margaret was a longstanding member of Saint Catherine's Catholic Church in Pecos. She actively volunteered at the West of the Pecos Museum. She was also a member of the 20th Century Club. Mary Margaret married Archie Brownlee Scott in 1976. They made Pecos their home until 2005, when they moved to Mansfield to be close to family. Mary Margaret and Archie enjoyed traveling and entertaining. They were happily married until Archie's death on November 26, 2008 in Mansfield. SURVIVORS: Mary Margaret leaves behind one daughter, Mary Claire (Matthew) Steward of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Steward of Austin, Zachry (Morgan) Steward of Denton, and Claire (Jonatan) Benitez of Dallas; and four great-grandsons; two step-daughters, Kate (Larry) Sipes of San Antonio, and Doris (David) Bassett of Terra Ceia, Fla.; and 12 step-grandchildren; two nephews, Jim Craig Hess of Round Rock, Texas, and David Zachry Hess of Coyanosa, Texas; three nieces, Mary Lynn (Peter) Kiely of Austin, Gretchen Hess of Round Rock, Texas, and Catherine (Ted) Fern of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; and many great-nieces and nephews and close friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 28, 2019