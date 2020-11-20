Mary Marguerite Allen

February 19, 1926 - November 18, 2020

Weatherford, Texas - Mary Marguerite Allen, 94, of Weatherford, passes away Wednesday November 18, 2020. She was born in Cherryvale, Kansas on February 19, 1926.

Funeral Service: 10 am Monday November 23, 2020 at Santa Fe Baptist Church of Weatherford. Visitation: 3 pm to 5 pm Sunday November 22, 2020 at Lucas Funeral Home of Hurst. Interment: 2:30 pm following service at Duncan Municipal Cemetery in Duncan Cemetery.

Mary graduated from Eureka Senior High School in Eureka Kansas in 1944. She was married to L. Clifford Allen in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. Mary was a homemaker and loved to read. She was also a member of Santa Fe Baptist Church and spending time with family.

Mary is survived by her son, David Allen; grandchildren, Brian, Lester, Stefanie, Nicholas, Michael, J.D., and Lindsey; fourteen great grandchildren; and sister, Delores Hunter.







