Mary Martha Scoville PANTEGO -- Mary Martha Scoville, 94, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m., Sat. Oct. 26, Moore Funeral Home, Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas. Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow in Moore Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: In Martha's memory, contributions can be made to Catholic Charities Fort Worth Transportation Services, 249 Thornhill Dr., Fort Worth, Texas 76115, who provided transportation for her Fort Worth doctor's appointments or to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 West Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, Texas 76013. Martha was born February 7, 1925 in Vickery, Texas to Carl and Irene Mayes. She grew up in Dallas and attended North Texas State University, graduating with a degree in Biology. She married Herbert Scoville May 31, 1947, and they enjoyed 65 years together. They had 3 children and were very involved in their lives. Throughout her long life, Martha wore many hats including wife, mother, grandmother, and future great-grandmother. She was a biology and chemistry teacher at Birdville High School in the 50's and was a leader in her children's Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts troops. Martha and Herbert had a second career in bookkeeping and income tax preparation and had many friendships through those connections. Martha and Herbert loved camping with their kids and extended family and were also active members of the Good Sam's camping club, Arlington chapter. They were very blessed to be able to travel extensively in their retirement years. Martha accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior in her early teen years. She and Herbert attended Polytechnic United Methodist Church in Ft. Worth, Pantego Bible Church, and Trinity United Methodist Church in Arlington. She was always active in church activities and Bible studies. After Herbert's death in 2012, Martha moved to the Waterford at Pantego where she lived independently and enjoyed participating in Bingo, Rummicube, "42", and adult coloring. She was witty, humorous, determined and had a clear mind until she passed into heaven. Predeceased by her parents; her husband, Herbert; and sisters, Lois and Jimmie. A special thanks goes to Anna and Maxine who were her loving caregivers for many years. Survivors: children, Stanley Scoville (Holly), Sheryl Martinez (Ed), Jana Scoville; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Melissa), Hannah, Leah, and Naomi Scoville, Daniel and Joel Martinez, and Ruth Martinez Davis (Tad) and Kaylee Huff; siblings, Ann Hicks (Joe), Mike Mayes (Karen); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019