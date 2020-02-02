|
Sr. Mary Merdian FORT WORTH--Sister Mary Merdian, 80, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, with a vigil service at 3:30 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: The Sisters of St. Mary, 909 W. Shaw St., Fort Worth, TX 76110-4057. Sister Mary (Mary Adelia) Merdian was a native of Houston, Texas, where she attended Resurrection School and Incarnate Word Academy. Upon entering the Sisters of St. Mary in 1957, she took the religious name of "Sister Matthew Anne." She graduated from the University of Dallas and then taught or was principal in many of the SSMN elementary schools: St. James in Dallas, St. Anne School in Beaumont, Sacred Heart School in Hollister, Calif., John XXIII School in Dallas, St. Mary of the Assumption School in Fort Worth, and St. Cecilia School in Dallas. Sister Mary was appointed provincial superior of the Western Province, which included convents and schools in both Texas and California, in 1978 and served two terms, after which she returned to education work at St. Andrew School in Fort Worth, where she served as assistant principal under Oblate Clarice Peninger, who was principal. Leadership was one of her great gifts both as the provincial superior of the Western Province and as a member of the General Council on the international level. As she said in one of her articles, ". . . our life is an endeavor to live in the simplicity and joy of the God we serve. It was that simplicity and joy that I encountered as a child, and since have seen in so many of our sisters." SURVIVORS: Sister is survived by her sister, Frances; her brother, John and his wife, Linda; several nephews and nieces; as well as all the Sisters of our congregation who knew her and loved her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020