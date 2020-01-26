|
Mary Nan Odom ARLINGTON--Mary Nan Odom, 75, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1400 S. Cooper St., Arlington. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advocates for Special People. Mary was born April 28, 1944, in Denton to Eldridge Newell Manry and Mary Evelyn Bell Manry. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Newell Manry. SURVIVORS: Husband of 57 years, Lawrence Odom; sons, Scott Odom and wife, Lisa, and Kevin Odom; daughter, Lisa Phillips and husband, David; sister, Ruby Franks and husband, Doyle; and grandchildren, Garrett Odom, Ashley Odom, Rebecca Wagner, Kevin Wagner and Kayce Phillips.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020