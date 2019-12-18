|
Mary Nell Maxwell Coffman HIGHLAND VILLAGE--Mary Nell Coffman, 92, was born in Cleburne, Texas, on July 7, 1927, and passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Highland Village, Texas. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 20, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., an hour prior to service. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Mary Nell worked for Montgomery Ward, 7th street store for 14 years in mail order, and 26 years in the retail portion retiring in 1990. She lived in Fort Worth over 70 years moving to Austin in 2001, and Highland Village in 2012 to be near the children. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ned Harrison Coffman; son, Robert Keith Coffman; brothers, Roy Maxwell Jr. and Charles Maxwell. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter and son-in- law, Christy and Cordel Robinson of Lantana, Texas; sisters, Shirley Robertson and Joyce Smith; stepgrandchildren, Meredith Smith, Mark (Anne) Robinson, and Michael (Olivia) Robinson; stepgreat-grandchildren, Jacob, Caleb, Samuel, Luke, Graham, Henry, Charlie, Reid, and Leighton; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019