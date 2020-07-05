1/1
Mary Nelle Dodd
1927 - 2020
Mary Nelle Dodd AZLE--Mary Nelle Dodd, 93, of Azle passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Fort Worth after a brief illness. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Pending. Services provided by Biggers Funeral Home of Lake Worth. Mrs. Dodd was born Jan. 14, 1927, in Winters, Texas, to Martha Grace Davis and Howell Harrison Cryer. After high school, she attended Texas Wesleyan College until marrying Jack Floyd Dodd on May 1, 1948. The couple made their home in Fort Worth and became the parents of Randall Floyd Dodd in 1956, and Diane Lee Dodd in 1958. After working various accountancy jobs, Mrs. Dodd went to work for the Fort Worth City Employees Credit Union in the late 1950s and retired as president in 1987. She and Jack made Lake Palo Pinto their home after retirement, and later moved to Azle. SURVIVORS: Mrs. Dodd is survived by her son, Randall Dodd of Washington, D.C.; her daughter, Diane Calhoun of Azle; grandson, Randy Bentley and wife, Tiffany, of Azle; grandson, Hank Dodd of Washington, D.C.; great-grandson, Alex Bentley of Azle; and niece, Mary Cryer Awalt of Fairfield.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
