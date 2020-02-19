|
Mary Nooney Clarke BENBROOK--Nooney Clarke, 84, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or the (https://act.alz.org/). Nooney was born June 12, 1935, in Pitt County, N.C., the youngest of four girls. She grew up in the small town of Grimesland where she met Don Clarke, the love of her life. They were married in 1954. After living in Raleigh while Don completed college, they made Fort Worth their home. Nooney was a stay-at-home mom for many years raising her three children. Once the children were older, she took time for herself attending Tarrant College, where she ultimately went to work in Job Placement helping college students find jobs in their chosen fields. She retired from TCC and became active in The Harmony Club. Nooney enjoyed traveling and cruises with friends, and spending time with her family and the close friends she loved as family. Nooney was preceded in death by her husband, Don Clarke; her son, Mark; her parents; and sister, Gwen. SURVIVORS: Nooney is survived by her daughters, Donna Cox and husband, Gary, and Lyn Hargrave and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Morgan and Michael; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Patsy and Jackie of North Carolina; and other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020