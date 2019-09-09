|
Mary O. Collier FORT WORTH--Mary O. Collier, 92, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the sanctuary of Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W Broadway, Fort Worth, Texas. Reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Music Ministry at Broadway Baptist Church, the National Park Foundation, or the Careity Foundation. Mary was born June 15, 1927, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to C.L. and Lora Oden. She moved to Fort Worth at the age of 4 and began attending Broadway Baptist Church where she was an active member, volunteer, and deacon until her death. She married Billy Collier on June 24, 1950, at Broadway. Mary graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1944 and Texas State College for Women with a degree in music in 1948. She played violin in the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for 29 years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. J.W. "Billy" Collier, and her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Jim Collier, John and Lynn Collier, Betty Collier, and Mark and Mary Jane Tohlen; grandchildren, Brandon and Anna Godwin, John Mark and Sarah Tohlen, Matt and Sarah Bartels, David and Riley Collier, William and Leesha Tohlen, and Michael Collier; great-grandchildren, Laymon, Lora and Noah.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 9, 2019