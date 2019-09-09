Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary O. Collier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary O. Collier Obituary
Mary O. Collier FORT WORTH--Mary O. Collier, 92, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the sanctuary of Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W Broadway, Fort Worth, Texas. Reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Music Ministry at Broadway Baptist Church, the National Park Foundation, or the Careity Foundation. Mary was born June 15, 1927, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to C.L. and Lora Oden. She moved to Fort Worth at the age of 4 and began attending Broadway Baptist Church where she was an active member, volunteer, and deacon until her death. She married Billy Collier on June 24, 1950, at Broadway. Mary graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1944 and Texas State College for Women with a degree in music in 1948. She played violin in the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for 29 years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. J.W. "Billy" Collier, and her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Jim Collier, John and Lynn Collier, Betty Collier, and Mark and Mary Jane Tohlen; grandchildren, Brandon and Anna Godwin, John Mark and Sarah Tohlen, Matt and Sarah Bartels, David and Riley Collier, William and Leesha Tohlen, and Michael Collier; great-grandchildren, Laymon, Lora and Noah.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now