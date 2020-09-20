1/1
Mary P. (Thomason) Strain
September 2, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Mary P. (Thomason) Strain, retired counselor with the Ft. Worth Independent School District, went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2020. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Bill Strain, and sister, Dr. Leta Nelle Carson and her husband John Carson. Survivors include a nephew, Phillip T. Carson, his wife Rev. Julie Carson and their twins Thomason and Natalie of Boston, MA; cousins Dr. Dwayne Chesnut, Las Vegas; James Chesnut, San Antonio; Janie Richards, Fairfield; Bitsy Stone, San Angelo; Al Goforth, Lubbock; and Gaye Cobb, San Marcos. Also surviving are her good friends Sue Loftin, Jane Wagley, and all the Friendship Sunday School Class members and church friends.
Mary was born June 5, 1931, in Leonard, TX, to Herman and Minnie Thomason. She graduated from Granbury High School and received a bachelor's and master's degree from TCU. She married Bill Strain in 1952. Mary began her long teaching career in the Ft. Worth ISD in 1951 at Meadowbrook Junior High and retired from Paschal High School as the lead counselor in 1998. At that time, she had served the longest in the Ft. Worth ISD at 47 years. She was a member of the Ft. Worth Classroom Teachers Assn., the TSTA, the NEA, and the Retired Educations Assn. in both Tarrant and Hood counties. She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mary was a longtime and faithful member of Granbury First UMC. A celebration of her life will be held at Granbury First United Methodist Church on Friday, September 25th at 10am. The service can be viewed via livestream on the church's website, www.fumcgranbury.org/live. Memorial gifts may be made to Granbury First UMC, 301 Loop 567, Granbury, TX 76048.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
10:00 AM
Granbury First United Methodist Church
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
