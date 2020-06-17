Mary Patricia Keith Bradley FORT WORTH--Mary Patricia Keith Bradley, 91, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. SERVICE: Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Friday June 19, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7421 Glenview Dr., North Richland Hills, Texas 76180. (Masks required) Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday June 18, with Rosary beginning at 7 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 4350 River Oaks Blvd., Fort Worth. Interment: 12 p.m. Friday following Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 2301 North Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Can be made in Patricia's name to the Alzheimer's Association of Fort Worth or James L. West Center for Dementia Care. Patricia was born July 1, 1928 in Fort Worth, to Henry Keith and Helen (O'Gorman) Keith. After attending Mount Carmel Academy and Our Lady of Victory, Patricia received her bachelor's degree in music from TCU. She was a teacher and a church organist who played at St. Patrick Cathedral and later at St. John the Apostle Parish. October 20, 1951, she married Francis Bernard Bradley. They raised three children, Helen Anne, Michael and Kevin. The boys were adopted through Catholic Charities from Munich, Germany. Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Henry, her mother, Helen, her sister, Helen Louise Keith, her husband, Bernie, and her son Michael. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Helen Anne Bradley; son, Kevin Bradley; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.