Mary Procter Hartman FORT WORTH--Mary Procter Hartman died peacefully at her home on Eagle Mountain Lake Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: Mary asked that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Humane Society of North Texas. Mary was born in Georgia and grew up in Florida and Texas. She attended Texas Woman's College where she met her husband, Richard Lewis Hartman, on a blind date. Together they raised four children in Fort Worth and were partners in the real estate business. Mary and Dick led an active life, enjoying many adventures at The Farm, Runaway Bay and the Ruidoso cabin. They also spent much time at their beach house in South Padre Island. Mary was the crab queen, and they spent many hours out on the Crabman catching crabs. Not always the best cook, but she made great dishes with fresh crab and shrimp (never imported). Family was always first, and she taught all her kids to ride horses, swim, water ski, play golf and have fun. For many years, she was active in several ladies golf leagues and sailing with The Skipperetts at the Fort Worth Boat Club. She loved visiting her sister's cabin in the North Carolina mountains and enjoyed playing bridge every week with her lifelong friends, Sis, Doris and Annice. They said she only won when she kept score. Mary had the biggest heart for all animals, including stray dogs, cats, horses, the odd goat and a calf brought home in her station wagon. Mary was a kind and loving mother and wife with a wry sense of humor. She may not have been a big hugger, but she loved all her children and was always there when you needed her. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Katherine Mowrey and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Alexandra Mowrey, Ryan Mowrey and wife, Sarah; son, Michael Hartman; daughter, Mattie Lindsay and granddaughter, Landree Lindsay; son, Richard Hartman and husband, Benito Cortez; and daughter, Sally Robin Hartman. Other family members include Elizabeth Langston, Margaret Allen, Doris Purvis, Leslie Purvis and Lindy Purvis.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2019