Mary Ray Huffstutler EULESS--Mary Ray Huffstutler, 83, of Euless was born in Decatur, Texas, to Agee and Mary Nesmith Ray on Jan. 29, 1937. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 2020, St. Vincent Cathedral, 1300 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, Texas. Interment: DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/donate-by-mail-or-phone.html Mary was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Bobbye Patterson. Special thanks to Vickie, Kaymon, Jonathan and Susan for loving Mom so well and for being there in her final days. "Aiming high is far better than aiming for a stump and missing."--Mary Ellen Ray Huffstutler We were so blessed to have Mom's swim team and so many other special friends visiting and offering encouragement, support, prayers and neverending love. Due to certain limitations I cannot name each of you, but God knows who you are and so did she and her family. You are all loved and appreciated. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Terry Huffstutler; sons, Jay Miller and wife, Bonnie, Robb Miller and wife, Jan, Ronald Huffstutler and wife, Delaina, and Clayton Huffstutler; daughter, Holli Ogle; grandchildren, Tierni, Megan, Austin and wife, Christina, Halston and wife, Kelsey, Joy, Matthew, Jim and wife, Rosie, Casey, Cody and wife, Elyse, and Dalton, Stephanie, Lucy, Jasper; great-grandchildren, Emry, Hudson, Kamden, AJ, RJ, Luna, Ezra, Thaddeus and Adam; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020