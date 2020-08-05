1/1
Mary Reyna Gomez
Mary Reyna Gomez HALTOM CITY--Mary R. Gomez, a loving mother and lifelong resident of Haltom City, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the age of 85. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mary was born in Chilton on Feb. 25, 1934, to Agustin and Agustina Reyna. She was a devoted wife and beautiful loving mother. She married John Gomez and welcomed three beautiful daughters, Vera Sanchez, Caroline Garcia and Linda Gomez; and two handsome sons, John Gomez Jr. and Victor Gomez. SURVIVORS: Mary is now survived by her daughters, Caroline Garcia and Linda Gomez; seven grandkids; two great-grandkids; and one great-great-grandson. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
