Mary Rickett

Mary Rickett Obituary
Mary Rickett FORT WORTH -- Mary Rickett, 94, passed away on August 6, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 am Saturday, Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, 1413 E Irving Blvd, Irving, Texas. Mary was born on July 4, 1925 in Irving to William and Liddie Caster. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Joe" Rickett; her sons, Charlie Rickett and Tony Rickett; and her grandson, Gregory Scott Rickett. SURVIVORS: Son, Bill Rickett and wife, Marsha; grandchildren, Cynthia Elaine Stites and husband, Kelye, Buffey Klein and husband, Adam, Christie Rickett, Joseph Rickett, and Robert Rickett and wife, Courtenay; great-grandchildren, Madisen Belamowicz, Trey Rickett Stites, Audry Klein, Abigail Klein, and Courtenay Elizabeth Rickett; brother, Charlie Caster; sister, Eileen Houck; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019
