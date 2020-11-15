Mary Roberson
August 12, 1929 - November 11, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Mary Jo Roberson, 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Mary was born on August 12, 1929, in Wewoka, Oklahoma and graduated from Wewoka High School in 1947. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Education. She worked as a consumer liaison for Procter & Gamble, a homemaker, a substitute teacher in Tulsa, an instructor at Draughn's Business School, and an administrator in the School of Engineering at the University of Texas-Arlington. She lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma for 21 years and in Arlington, Texas for 45 years. She loved family, traveling, reading, playing bridge, and arts and culture, especially going to the theater. Mary was predeceased by her parents; husband of 62 years, Kenneth Daniel Roberson; and son, Mark David Roberson. She is survived by her son, Alan Roberson and wife, Jeanmarie, of Fairfax, Va.; daughter, Dana McPherson and husband, Douglas, of Indian Rocks Beach, Fl.; grandchildren, Laura, Michael, Elizabeth, Cameron, and Haley. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Mission Arlington or the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of your choice
.