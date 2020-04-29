|
Mary Ruth Hazelip Wileman SOUTHLAKE--Mary Ruth Hazelip Wileman, 84, faithful follower of Christ, loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and and loving friend, entered into eternal life on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, only 17 days after the loss of her beloved husband, Walter "Walt" Wileman. SERVICE: A private family service will occur at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at The Heartland Church in Carrollton, Texas, where she was a 35-year member. Entombment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. The service will be live-streamed for friends at 1 p.m. Ways to Watch: 1. Online at https://live.theheartlandchurch.com/ 2. Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hcfamily/ 3. Livestream at https://livestream.com/heartlandchurch. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary Ruth's name to The at https://www.alz.org. Mary Ruth Hazelip Wileman was born Oct. 4, 1935, in South Bend, Ind., the fifth of seven children born to the late Homer S, Hazelip and the late Reathy Frazier Hazelip. She would attend school in Mishawaka, Ind., graduating from Mishawaka High School. Shortly after high school, on June 27, 1953, she would marry Walter Wileman. For the next 66 years, she would be his constant companion, helpmate and supporter. His work with The Associate Corporation of North America would require their constant transfer and moving. The experience allowed them to live in various cities, most recently Chicago, before settling in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. During her entire time in the Dallas area, she was a pillar for her church, The Heartland Church in Carrollton (Previously Christ Temple in Irving). The Church would benefit from her loyalty, support and leadership. She and Walt enjoyed many trips and vacations. She was an avid sports fan and was herself very athletic. She was a golfer, bowler, tennis player and enjoyed snow skiing. She and Walt were residents of Watermere in Southlake for the previous 12 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Reatha Kaser, June Buss, Alma Murley, Naomi Young and Brenda Dancy. SURVIVORS: Children, Steve Wileman, Terri Wileman Katz, Doug Wileman and his spouse, Jill, Mike Wileman and his spouse, Deanne; grandchildren, Joshua Katz and his spouse, Kandace, Ashli Katz and her fiance, Byron Blackwood, Whitney Wileman, Wes Wileman, Justin Wileman and his spouse, Melinda, Kayla Wileman Sadler; and great-grandchildren, Aurora and Bobby. Also by her brother, Homer Hazelip Jr.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020