Mary Ruth Nelson FORT WORTH -- Mary Ruth Nelson, 77, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Fort Worth after a long battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church. Memorials: Flowers are welcome at Greenwood Funeral Home or memorial contributions may be made to Granbury First United Methodist Church. Mary Ruth was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Levelland, Texas and grew up in Fort Worth and lived in Granbury for 22 years. She was the daughter of Mary Wilson and James W. H Denton. Mary Ruth graduated from Arlington Heights High School (go Yellow Jackets!). She spent 20 years in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority with her friends doing charity work. She worked over 20 years at STAPLES as one of their top outside sales reps in the country. Mary Ruth was heavily involved in the community. She spent a lot of her time volunteering at the Granbury Opera House, First United Methodist Church, Granbury Citizen Patrol, and the Granbury Christmas Tours of Homes. SURVIVORS: Mary Ruth will be deeply missed by her daughter, Lisa Green; son, Kenneth Austin Green; brothers, James Denton and Dr. Jack Wilson; and her grandchildren, Christopher Aaron, Desiree Williams, Seth Williams, Alexis Green, Reagan Green and Michael Green.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019