|
|
Mary Ruth Perry FOREST HILL--Mary Ruth Johnson Perry passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. She was born August 15, 1948 in Weatherford, Texas, to the late Ernest Hall and Clemetine Johnson. She worked as a nurse for 48 years. Additional information at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Home website, www.galbreaithpickard.com.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019