Mary Sue Dascanio CUMBERLAND CITY, TENN.--Mary Sue Dascanio, 83, of Cumberland City, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Nave Chapel in Erin, Tenn., with Rick Wheeler, family friend and religious leader, officiating. Burial follows in Cumberland City Cemetery. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, and again on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the Nave Funeral Home, in Erin, Tenn. Mary Sue entered into this life on April 10, 1935, in Cumberland City, Tenn., to the late Rex and Lela Thomas. She was a graduate of Ray Reed School of Beauty and obtained a two-year RN degree from Harford Community College in Maryland. She had a strong love and devotion to Jesus Christ, was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, enjoyed sewing, cooking, spending time with family, and doing genealogy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant twin daughters, Leslie and Lisa Dascanio; brothers, Rex, Robert, and Homer Thomas; sisters, Beryl Parchman, Ethleen McIntosh, and Martha Ann Wisdom; and son-in-law, David Borders. SURVIVORS: Her children, Jacquelyn Borders, Jeffrey (Angela) Dascanio, John (Aurora) Dascanio II, Laura Sue Bowman, and Sarah (Chris) Fuhriman; brothers, Billy Seay Thomas and Bruce Thomas; sisters, Francis Wallace and Bernice Barnes; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

